When Is SZA’s ‘Lana’ Coming Out?

You’ll have to wait a little longer for SZA‘s new album. But not too much longer.

Lana, an expanded version of 2022’s massively popular SOS, was given a release date of today, December 20, but when fans of the “Saturn” singer woke up this morning, there was no album to be found. “FULL DELUXE OUT TOMORROW AM. On the 20th!” SZA wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “Just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.. (mixes are important) love you camp.”

So, when is it coming out? SZA’s manager Punch answered that on X: “12pm. It’s my fault.” That’s 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned.

Previously, Punch talked about SZA’s creative process with Variety. “I don’t think she’ll ever feel 100 percent confident in the songs,” he said. “She’s her own toughest critic. So my job is to come in and reaffirm that this record is amazing and this is why.” When the topic of SZA’s fans getting mad at him about the long wait for new music came up, Punch explained, “I understand that people need a fall guy, a bad guy. So I prefer that to be me than the artist. I don’t need her focusing on that while she’s making these records. I’ll take that.”