Over a year after its release, SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, still has the music charts in a chokehold. On February 4, it even took home multiple awards at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” and Best Progressive R&B Album.

But SZA is ready to kick off a new era of music by way of her forthcoming Lana.

When Does SZA’s ‘Lana’ Deluxe Album Come Out?

According to fan-circulated rumors across X (formerly Twitter), Lana will hit streaming platforms on February 9. However, the reports are too good to be true. After several posts and deletes from fan pages, SZA has denied the claims.

In a message exchange with a fan, SZA laughed off the rumors. “I just liked the photo,” she wrote. “LMAO, it’s not coming out on 2/9. I’m sorry, lmao. I like jerseys.”

🚨 SZA confirms that ‘LANA’ itself is in fact NOT coming this Friday. pic.twitter.com/o6fyWwsb8q — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 5, 2024

The photograph in question was uploaded by a fan who attended a private event curated by SZA, apparently during pre-Grammys festivities this year. Attendees believed the numbers on the two models’ wardrobes were a subtle confirmation.

SZA appears to confirm ‘LANA’ drops this Friday. pic.twitter.com/aESE9pHdaq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2024

Still, SZA, her manager Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, nor her record label Top Dawg Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Lana. In fact, they might’ve suggested that delays could be on the horizon following leaks.

But during the 2024 Grammys broadcast, SZA partnered with Mastercard to preview the song “Saturn,” set to appear on the Lana.