It’s been an incredible month for SZA. At this year’s Grammys, the “Snooze” hitmaker took home three awards, delivered a killer performance of two of her SOS fan favorites, and launched an environmentally conscious partnership with Mastercard. As part of the launch, she premiered a new commercial, which contained a preview of a new song, “Saturn,” from her upcoming SOS reissue, LANA.

Today (February 22), SZA finally released “Saturn” on streaming platforms.

On “Saturn,” SZA finds herself questioning the meaning of life, and wondering if the condition of the world around her is currently as good as it’s going to get.

“Sick of this head of mine / Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze / Thе fun is not as advertised / Therе’s got to be more, been here before,” SZA sings on the song’s hook.

According to a press release which accompanied the initial launch of SZA’s Mastercard campaign, “Saturn” will appear on LANA, however, she has not shared an official release date for the project. The audio bundle for “Saturn” comes with the standard version of the song, a live version which was featured in the Mastercard campaign, an instrumental, a sped-up version, and an acapella version.

You can listen to “Saturn” above and stream the audio bundle here.