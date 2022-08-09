It’s been nearly four years since Lil Wayne released Tha Carter V, the most recent installment in his trademark series. After kicking off the series in 2004 with Tha Carter, Wayne reached for GOAT rapper status with That Carter II in 2005 before winning a Grammy with 2008’s Tha Carter III. Three years later we returns with Tha Carter IV which sold nearly a million copies in its first week. A dispute between Wayne and Birdman, who owns Cash Money Records which Wayne was previously signed to, caused Tha Carter V to be delayed until 2018. Hopefully, there are no delay issues when it’s time for Tha Carter VI to arrive.

When Will Lil Wayne Release Tha Carter VI?

There isn’t an official release date for yet, but Lil Wayne previously announced that the project is “coming soon.” He shared this news during his performance at Drake’s OVO Festival earlier this month. As we know with artists, “coming soon” means as early as two weeks to as far as sixth months, sometimes even longer. With that being said, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for some concrete information about Tha Carter VI.

The upcoming album, which would make for the 14th in Wayne’s career and the first since Funeral, is one that he’s been talking about for a couple of years now. Back in 2020, during an interview with Variety, he said, “My favorite Carter album is the next one.” The following year, during an appearance on ESPN, he said, “Carter VI is coming soon, but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.” The latter project was released at the end of 2020, which cleared the way for Wayne to continue and finish work on Tha Carter IV.