Lil Wayne has been doing anything but staying quiet in 2020. In a year that has produced his thirteenth album, Funeral, a new radio show, and a number of guest features, the rapper added to that with a new update that lets fans know that not one, but two new projects are on the way, from the New Orleans rapper: Tha Carter VI and No Ceilings 2.

BREAKING: Lil Wayne just announced on ESPN that Tha Carter 6, as well as No Ceilings 3, are coming soon This adds on to the Collegrove 2 collab album with 2 Chainz that is already expected to drop this year pic.twitter.com/m20gJukiFx — Lil Brick 🧱 (@lilbrickmedia) August 15, 2020

The announcement came as the rapper took made an appearance on ESPN. “Carter VI coming soon,” Wayne said. “But, I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.”

While the word “soon” coming from musical artists pertaining to their upcoming releases should be taken with a grain of salt, fans can certainly still be excited about Wayne’s upcoming projects. The last Carter installation came in 2018 with Tha Carter V when the rapper was finally able to release it following his contract dispute with Birdman. Following its first installment in 2009, No Ceilings 2 arrived in 2015, but, unfortunately, it failed to receive as much praise as its predecessor.

The announcement of the two projects comes after 2 Chainz confirmed that Collegrove 2 will arrive this year. The two rappers have already shared what could be its first single in “Money Maker.” Coming off his Funeral deluxe album, Wayne also recently released a video for “Thug Life” with Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda.