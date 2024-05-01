With her third album, Radical Optimism, on the way, Dua Lipa is on top of the world. As one of the biggest pop stars of her time, Lipa’s latest era has proven promising. With fully fleshed-out visuals and well-produced bangers, Lipa is a certified superstar.

Perhaps the Recording Academy called it back in 2019, when she won the coveted Best New Artist award at the Grammys. Though the Academy was convinced, some weren’t.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe (per Rolling Stone), Lipa shared that some of the hate comments she received after her big win helped motivate her to improve her craft.

“‘She’s got no stage presence. She can’t do this. She’s not well equipped. She won’t be here next year though.’ There was a lot of that and that fueled me in a way,” Lipa said. “I try not use criticism as this revenge thing but it does push you in a way.”

Lipa continued, explaining that proving people wrong is part of the fun.

“Whenever I see or feel or read anything that goes against what I know is coming […] I just kind of take a step back and I just go, ‘All of this is background noise and I should just stick on my path,'” she said. “Because every time someone has doubted me, I’ve proved them wrong. This is fueling me, this is pushing me to be better, to work hard.”

The full interview will be available to watch today (May 1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner Records. Find more information here.