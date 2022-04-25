Coachella 2022 is officially over as the final day of the second weekend went down last night. As for Saturday night, Billie Eilish was a highlight, most notably when she and Hayley Williams came together to perform the Paramore classic “Misery Business.” That closed out the set, but earlier in the show, Eilish had a mishap: She, as she put it, “ate sh*t” on stage.

Late in her set, between “Getting Older” and “Lost Cause,” the stage was dark and it sounded like somebody fell. That turned out to be true as Eilish quickly claimed the folly with a laugh, telling the audience, “I just ate s**t! Ouch [laughs]! You guys, I just ate ass up here. I’m good! It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f*ckin’ fire thing [laughs]! OK, let’s dance, huh? Ow [laughs]!”

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

Later, in fan-shot video shared by TMZ, Eilish continued, “You guys, I seriously ate sh*t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f*cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de, bonk, and fell onto my face.”

All in all, it’s been a strong past week-plus for Eilish. At Coachella’s first weekend, she performed with Khalid and Damon Albarn, and she made an animated appearance in a The Simpsons short.

