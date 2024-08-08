“When the album drop pls listen in order & don’t skip ‘Big Mama’ just cuz it’s already out,” Latto captioned her Instagram post announcing the tracklist. “I put a lot of effort into the sequence.”

When Will Latto’s New Album Sugar Honey Iced Tea Be On Apple Music?

Latto’s fans will have the opportunity to listen to Sugar Honey Iced Tea in order, as Latto intended, beginning on Friday, August 9. The album should become available to stream on Apple Music (and all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 8, and at midnight ET on Friday, August 9.

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tracklist

1. “Georgia Peach”

2. “Big Mama”

3. “Blick Sum”

4. “Settle Down”

5. “Shrimp & Grits” Feat. Young Nudy

6. “There She Go”

7. “Brokey”

8. “Mimi (Interlude)”

9. “H&M”

10. “Copper Cove” Feat. Hunxho

11. “Ear Candy” Feat. Coco Jones

12. “Liquor”

13. “Squeeze” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

14. “Good 2 U” Feat. Ciara

15. “Look What You Did” Feat. Mariah The Scientist

16. “Prized Possession” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

17. “S/O To Me”

18. “Put It On Da Floor” (bonus track)

19. “Put It On Da Floor Again” Feat. Cardi B (bonus track)

20. “Sunday Service” (bonus track)

21. “Sunday Service (Remix)” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli (bonus track)

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out 8/9 via RCA Records. Find more information here.