When Will ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ Be On Prime Video?

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t need a “weird” biopic to be interesting. Her life is fascinating enough as is, and it will all be on display in a new documentary.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is described as offering “unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona.” It follows the Houston rapper’s journey “on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”