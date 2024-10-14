Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t need a “weird” biopic to be interesting. Her life is fascinating enough as is, and it will all be on display in a new documentary.
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is described as offering “unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona.” It follows the Houston rapper’s journey “on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”
When Will Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words Be On Prime Video?
It hits Prime Video on October 31.
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is directed by Nneka Onuorah, who won an Emmy for her work on Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. “I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” Onuorah said in a statement. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words continues Megan Thee Stallion’s huge 2024. She released a No. 1 single “Hiss,” hosted the MTV Video Music Awards (and won Best Trending Video for “Mamushi” and Best Art Direction for “Boa”), and sold out arenas on her Hot Girl Summer Tour.