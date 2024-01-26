Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” video continues the snake-y theme of her last single, “Cobra,” but adding some more surrealistic imagery that celebrates Megan herself.

The opening shot features an embryonic Megan gestating inside a snake egg, then the video slithers swiftly through a series of stunning shots of Megan surrounded by reflections of herself, including a dogpile of nude body parts, an Alice In Wonderland-like tiny room, and a literal hall of mirrors. She also watches herself on a wall of dozens of screens showing her performing and rocks a Cruella DeVille-esque black-and-white ensemble. Even more snake imagery appears at the end and throughout, Thee Stallion styles in a slew of slinky, risqué looks showing off her hard-earned curves.

“Hiss” continues the rollout of Meg’s first independent album, on which she’s promised to take to task all of the forces that aligned to try to bring her down in the past few years. The song itself contains a series of strategic strikes against those who’ve wronged her, from Nicki Minaj to all the men who made light of her shooting by Tory Lanez.

Watch The “Hiss” video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.