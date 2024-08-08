Polo G released his most recent full-length album, Hall Of Fame, in mid-2021, and then he unveiled the Hall Of Fame 2.0 deluxe edition later in the year. So, after a bit of time without a new album, Polo’s new one, Hood Poet, is coming. It’ll be on Apple Music soon, so here’s what to know about streaming it on the platform.
When Will Polo G’s New Album Hood Poet Be On Apple Music?
The album’s release date is August 9. This means that, as is true for most new major releases, the LP should be available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms starting at midnight ET on August 9.
Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.
Polo G’s Hood Poet Album Cover Artwork
Polo G’s Hood Poet Tracklist
1. “God’s Favorite”
2. “No Recruits” Feat. G Herbo
3. “Barely Holdin’ On”
4. “Only Gang” Feat. 42 Dugg
5. “Same Me” Feat. Fridayy
6. “Detox”
7. “Thorns”
8. “G63” Feat. Offset
9. “We Uh Shoot” Feat. Lil Durk
10. “Rain Fallin” Feat. The Kid Laroi
11. “Distraction”
12. “No Turning Back” Feat. Hunxho
13. “Angels In The Sky”
14. “Darkside”
15. “Bad Kids” Feat. Glorilla
16. “Survival Of The Fittest” Feat. Future
17. “Letter To My Pops”
18. “From The Heart”
Hood Poet is out 8/9 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.