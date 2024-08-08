Polo G released his most recent full-length album, Hall Of Fame, in mid-2021, and then he unveiled the Hall Of Fame 2.0 deluxe edition later in the year. So, after a bit of time without a new album, Polo’s new one, Hood Poet , is coming. It’ll be on Apple Music soon, so here’s what to know about streaming it on the platform.

When Will Polo G’s New Album Hood Poet Be On Apple Music?

The album’s release date is August 9. This means that, as is true for most new major releases, the LP should be available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms starting at midnight ET on August 9.

Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.

Polo G’s Hood Poet Album Cover Artwork