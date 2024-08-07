Following is rough several years, Polo G is ready to tell his story. After multiple delays, seemingly due to his ongoing legal battles, the “We Uh Shoot” rapper’s long-awaited album, Hood Poet, officially has a release date.

This Friday (August 9), the body of work titled after the acronym, he overcame obstacles during pain or emotional trauma, will hit streaming platforms. Today (August 6), Polo G revealed the album’s full tracklist over on Instagram. Although Polo G previously confirmed collaborations with G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Fridayy, GloRilla, Future, and more, now supporter know the name of of each respective track.

Continue below to view the full tracklist for Polo G’s forthcoming album, Hood Poet, and more.