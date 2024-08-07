Following is rough several years, Polo G is ready to tell his story. After multiple delays, seemingly due to his ongoing legal battles, the “We Uh Shoot” rapper’s long-awaited album, Hood Poet, officially has a release date.
This Friday (August 9), the body of work titled after the acronym, he overcame obstacles during pain or emotional trauma, will hit streaming platforms. Today (August 6), Polo G revealed the album’s full tracklist over on Instagram. Although Polo G previously confirmed collaborations with G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Fridayy, GloRilla, Future, and more, now supporter know the name of of each respective track.
Continue below to view the full tracklist for Polo G’s forthcoming album, Hood Poet, and more.
Tracklist
1. “God’s Favorite”
2. “No Recruits” Feat. G Herbo
3. “Barely Holdin’ On”
4. “Only Gang” Feat. 42 Dugg
5. “Same Me” Feat. Fridayy
6. “Detox”
7. “Thorns”
8. “G63” Feat. Offset
9. “We Uh Shoot” Feat. Lil Durk
10. “Rain Fallin” Feat. The Kid Laroi
11. “Distraction”
12. “No Turning Back” Feat. Hunxho
13. “Angels in the Sky”
14. “Darkside”
15. “Bad Kids” Feat. GloRilla
16. “Survival of the Fittest” Feat. Future
17. “Letter to My Pops”
18. “From the Heart”
Artwork
So far, the public has already heard the singles “We Uh Shoot” with Lil Durk, “Angels In The Sky,” and “Distractions.” But come Friday, the entire project will be available for consumption.
Hood Poet is out on 8/9 via Columbia. Find more information here.