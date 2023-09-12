Is Polo G’s album Hood Poet ever going to be released? That’s what fans are asking after he was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, August 23, on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. Although his lawyer has since issued a statement declaring his innocence, supporters are still concerned that the long-anticipated project will be shelved as he deals with the incident.

Polo G’s older post on X (former Twitter) suggesting that he will be bowing out of rap music soon certainly doesn’t ease their worries. “Honestly, after my ‘Hood Poet’ album, I’m considering retiring from music. So I appreciate everybody ridin’ for me tenfold,” he wrote.

https://x.com/Polo_Capalot/status/1692394232567222503?s=20

Here’s everything we know about Polo G’s Hood Poet.

Release Date

Details surrounding the potential release date are shaky. Hood Poet was initially slated to be released on Friday, September 15. However, due to his ongoing legal issues, it seems Polo G decided to push it back. He shared an update in a since-deleted post on his Instagram page, screen captured by Daily Loud.

“Wanted to tap back in and let y’all know I’mma be postponing my album drop ’til further notice… just getting back on track from a minor setback,” Polo G wrote. “I’ll be updating y’all and dropping new music soon. [I know] y’all been waiting on me, and I appreciate the ones who show genuine support, but it’ll be worth the wait. I promise.”

However, according to the projected date listed on Apple Music, Hood Poet is set to hit streaming platforms before the year’s end.

Tracklist

The tracklist for Hood Poet hasn’t been revealed yet. On the Apple Music listing for the album, the platform suggests that the project will feature 18 songs in total. See the confirmed song titles and their order on the tracklist below.