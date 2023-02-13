Where To Buy The Clothes From Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show still has fans buzzing, whether it’s over her ASL interpreter’s awesome accompaniment, her newly-announced second baby’s front-row experience, or her video game-like set design.

Another aspect of the show that’s captured fans’ attention is Rihanna’s wardrobe, which consisted of a bright red coverall with a matching molded breastplate underneath it. Meanwhile, Rihanna could be seen touching up her makeup just before the performance, applying (of course) a little powder from her own Fenty Beauty line.

Obviously, the question on plenty of fans’ minds is, “Where can I get that look?” Well, while much of the ensemble was custom, there’s good news: Most of the pieces are readily available for public consumption — although they aren’t cheap.

Rihanna’s two coats (she changed midway through the performance) were Alaïa originals according to Russh. Meanwhile, the jumpsuit and vinyl bustier were designed by Spanish brand Loewe. Her sneaker, were Maison Margiela X Salomon. The MM6 Cross Low retails for $360, while the Fenty Skin collection (Fenty Skin’s Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment, Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer with SPF 30, Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick, and Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask) will run a little over $100 according to The Hollywood Reporter.