Rihanna’s ASL Performer Justina Miles Was The Star Of Super Bowl LVII

Unless you entered a “darkness retreat” like Aaron Rodgers, you know that Rihanna was the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona last night, February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, but Rihanna (and everything in her orbit) remain undefeated.

Rih ripped through 12 songs — the final of 39 setlist versions she filtered through in recent months — and she even revealed she’s pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s second child (as confirmed by her reps to The Hollywood Reporter).

Rihanna had teased to Nate Burleson ahead of the game that she was “thinking about bringing someone” out as a special guest. Nobody expected the special guest would be an unborn child.

A different special guest that became the internet’s darling: American Sign Language (ASL) performer Justina Miles.

I really wish this ASL interpreter got some national airtime during Rihanna's Halftime performance… SHE IS GETTING HER LIFE, LITERALLY ATE AND LEFT ZERO CRUMBS!!!!! What is her NAME?! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ECzvhHGpWn — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) February 13, 2023

more energy than rih 😭 pic.twitter.com/SMzphWT9y2 — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 13, 2023

Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life. Her name is Justina Miles 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/pO32nMECFv — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 13, 2023

This is a Justina Miles fan account now. https://t.co/nI3JPdSFvD — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 13, 2023

Can we take a moment to appreciate Justina Miles for being an amazing ASL translator throughout the #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/i9TuYX0VBu — Ray Liu, Writer (@rayliur) February 13, 2023

shoutout to ASL interpreter justina miles for absolutely going off for rihanna’s #SuperbOwl performance pic.twitter.com/exVHkFH3Xl — Off Colour (@OffColourOrg) February 13, 2023

There were three Deaf performers at the Super Bowel that we didn’t get to see. Justina Miles was the first black Deaf woman to perform American Sign Language at the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows. And she killed it! 🔥🖤 pic.twitter.com/KgUdwtRFrA — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) February 13, 2023

Amazing! American Sign Language Interpreter #JustinaMiles was the 1st Black deaf woman to perform at the Super Bowl LVII pre-game and halftime shows! I love to see all of this inclusion and representation. Congratulations, to this #HistoryMaker! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FMitTjnsLX — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 13, 2023

Miles was technically initially introduced during Apple Music’s halftime show presser last Thursday, February 9, where she shared her excitement for signing Sheryl Lee Ralph’s pre-game performance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem. She called it “important” to be able to “bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who have never really seen that before.”

Miles separately touched on signing Rihanna’s halftime show to CNBC’s Make It: “I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience.”