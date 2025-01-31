The Best Vinyl Releases Of January 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each January brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of January below.

Michael Jackson — Off The Wall (Reissue) There aren’t a ton of albums that could be considered more iconic than Off The Wall, so this reissue is a real treat for enthusiasts and casuals alike. The album has been given a high-fidelity rerelease by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, via an exclusive “UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM SuperVinyl 2LP Box Set” that’s limited to just 6,000 numbered compies. Get it here. Mac Miller — Balloonerism Mac Miller built quite the legacy despite his young age at the time of his untimely death, a legacy that continued this month with the release of his latest posthumous album, Balloonerism. The vinyl release is simple but nice, coming with two black LPs and printed inner sleeves. Get it here.

Rae Sremmurd — Sremmlife (Reissue) Rae Sremmurd were on top of the world in the mid-2010s and it all began with their self-titled debut album. Somehow, that was ten years ago now, and the duo is celebrating with a new reissue, a limited run, pressed on lovely transparent red vinyl. Get it here. Midlake — The Trials Of Van Occupanther (Reissue) The Trials Of Van Occupanther was a pivotal sophomore album for Texas folk-rockers Midlake, and now the band is celebrating the project with a limited reissue, and it’s definitely limited: Only 750 copies are being pressed on “Opaque Marigold,” 180-gram vinyl, along with 250 black vinyl copies. Get it here.

The War On Drugs — Live Drugs Again The War On Drugs released Live Drugs Again last year, and now the live album has been given a vinyl release. Here’s an endorsement of the album from Uproxx cultural critic Steven Hyden’s review: “This is epic rock ‘n’ roll that manages to top even the titanic Live Drugs, if only because The War On Drugs are that much better as a live band.’ Get it here. El Guincho — Pop Negro (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) In case you missed it, Vinyl Me, Please, who regularly land releases in this space, are switching up their format. TLDR: No more records of the month, but still plenty of new releases each month. One of the latest is Pop Negro, a reissue of the third album from El Guincho, who has since gone on to become a producer for Latin music’s biggest stars. Get it here.

Steely Dan — Katy Lied (Reissue) Katy Lied is a key piece of Steely Dan’s terrific 1970s run and now it’s gotten an Ultra High Quality Record (UHQR) reissue. It’s a real nice package, limited to 20,000 copies and featuring “tip-on, old-style, gold-foil, individually-numbered, double-pocket gatefold jackets with film lamination by Stoughton Printing, all housed in an elegant slipcase with a wooden dowel spine.” Get it here. Television — Adventure (Reissue) Faces — Ooh La La (Reissue) Rhino, as part of its Rhino High Fidelity series of audiophile-ready reissues, just dropped a pair of classic releases from Television and Faces. Both high-end remasters (sourced from analog tape and pressed on high-quality vinyl) are limited to just 5,000 individually numbered copies. Get it here.