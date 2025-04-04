Back in 2002, at the height of his battle with Benzino, Eminem declared in his diss track “Nail In The Coffin,” “Nobody wants to hear their grandfather rap.”

Well, he’d better hope he was wrong, because he’s officially entered grandfatherdom with the birth of his daughter Hailie Jade‘s first son, Elliot Marshall McClintock (aw, he’s named after pop-pop). Hailie announced her son’s birth on social media two weeks after his actual birthday, March 14, posting a photo of the baby snuggled up in a cute onesie with a corkboard revealing his name and birthdate above him.

Of course, Em probably isn’t sweating his prior prediction too much; while he’s only a year removed from his last full-length release, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), it seems unfathomable that his fans wouldn’t want to hear new music from him should he decide to follow-up with a new album this year.

They would probably especially love it if Em delivered on the speculation that he and 50 Cent would release a joint project at some point in the future. Last year, he agreed of the rumored project, “That would be great. I think we just gotta stop bullsh*tting and just do it.” 50 also expressed his approval, writing on Instagram, “Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all ! Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first.”

For now, the rap icon seems to be focused mainly on bringing a WNBA franchise back to his hometown while clearing up some legal issues regarding his biggest hit.