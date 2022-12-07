What Are The Coachella 2023 Dates?

The most famous music festival in the world will return to the California desert next year after an eventful and historical 2022. The dates for Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival have been set for April 14-16, as well as April 21-23. Fans looking to get a jump on the tickets for the coveted festival before the lineup is announced can do so on Friday, June 17.

Next year’s festival already looks like another momentous one, as co-founder Paul Tollett said Frank Ocean would make his long-awaited return to the Coachella stage. While the remaining headliners and other performers have yet to be announced, judging from the most recent example in 2022 and the pre-pandemic show in 2019, there’ll be a massive variety in artists taking the stage, with some of music’s biggest stars closing it out.

In 2022, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlined, while Brockhampton played one of their final shows as a group. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans at his cousin Baby Keem’s set, and Doja Cat made a case for a headlining set of her own.

Unfortunately, Coachella fans who purchased the festival’s NFTs to secure a lifetime ticket may be out of luck unless the organizers can sort out the mess left behind by the FTX crash. They’re working on that now; for the rest of us, it might just be safer to buy tickets the old-fashioned way for the time being.