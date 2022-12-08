How To Get Tickets For Coachella 2023

Tickets for Coachella are in high demand. After years of quarantine, music lovers are desperate to get out and experience their favorite performers again, so much so that the legendary California festival is all sold out. However, there is still hope.

Waitlists for both weekends are still available and can be found here. Along with that, tickets are available on a variety of secondhand seller sites, such as Vivid Seats and Stubhub. For the first weekend of the festival, prices on Vivid Seats start at $545. On Stubhub, they start at $657. For the second weekend, prices on Vivid Seats start at $501. On Stubhub, they start at $537.

The first weekend is set for April 14-16, while the second is April 21-23. So far, co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed that Frank Ocean will be performing after the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID. Last year, the lineup wasn’t announced until mid-January, so it’s likely more names won’t be revealed until then. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were the 2022 headliners, and it’s safe to say the audience was pleased. Other performers on the bill included Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, Kanye West dropped off the roster at the last second.