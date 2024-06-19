Who Are The Guests For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out’ Concert?

Kendrick Lamar has a killer show on the way. Over the past few months, Lamar has dominated the rap game with scorching features, as well as buzzy standalone diss tracks. Tomorrow (June 19), the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is set to perform a special Juneteenth show called The Pop Out — Ken And Friends.

Set to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the three-hour set kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and runs until 7 p.m. PT. Those who don’t have tickets will be able to tune into the show via live streams on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s twitch channel. Fans are anticipating a killer set from Lamar, who will also be bringing some special guests with him.