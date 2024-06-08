Kendrick Lamar’s love for Compton, California is long documented. His hometown is often a central theme in songs, music influences, and creative collaborators. But Kendrick’s show of support for his stomping grounds extend far beyond his professional endeavors.

Yesterday (June 7), Kendrick dropped into Compton College’s 2024 commencement ceremony. In a surprising turn of events for graduates, the institution announced the “Not Like Us” emcee would deliver its official commencement speech.

During the address, Kendrick expressed his pride in the graduates and how they were carrying the torch for the city. Read the “DNA.” rapper’s speech transcript below. Further, you can watch Compton College’s full 2024 commencement ceremony, Kendrick Lamar’s remarks begins at the 42:47 minute mark.