In the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan thriller Trap, a serial killer played by Josh Hartnett works to escape a police dragnet set for him at a pop concert he attends with his teen daughter. The singer, a Lady Gaga-esque performer called Lady Raven, is portrayed by singer Saleka (Shyamalan’s daughter), and on the newly released soundtrack single “Divine,” Lady Raven receives a boost of real-life pop star clout from Kid Cudi. Powered by a pulsating dance instrumental highlighted by strains of traditional Indian music — a nod to Saleka’s cultural heritage — “Divine” gives us our first glimpse of Lady Raven’s musical styling in Trap.

In addition to writing fourteen songs for the film’s soundtrack, Saleka will also make her acting debut in Trap, suggesting that Lady Raven may end up more involved in the film’s plot than trailers have so far shown. While her casting may strike some fans as a little too convenient, considering her dad’s the movie’s director, Saleka has had plenty of real-life experience performing. She released her independent debut album Seance last May, while in 2022, she toured with Long Beach R&B singer Giveon as one of his four opening acts.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, has been recovering from an injury, which caused him to cancel his Insano tour. He’s also been lending his co-sign to other rising stars, like fellow Clevelander Chelsea Pastel. He also has a role in Trap

You can listen to “Divine” above.