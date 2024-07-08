Come here. Wait, back up.

If you recognize the above bit, you probably know of Jordan Howlett, aka “Jordan The Stallion,” the 27-year-old TikTok star best known for his “fast food secrets club” posts, where he dishes on the ingredients and recipes used by corporate food giants like Olive Garden or KFC.

Lately, though, Jordan has become known for something else, though: His uncanny resemblance to not just one, but TWO of hip-hop’s favorite artists. Fans noticed he looks just like both Method Man and Childish Gambino, despite generational differences, and both artists have appeared in comedic vignettes with Jordan riffing on his “old man” clothes and reading from his notebook of “secret recipes.” Check out some videos and photos below.

Jordan being the visual bridge between Meth and Donald is something that needs to be studied. Because Clifford and Donald look NOTHING alike, but somehow they BOTH look like Jordan. https://t.co/FbrSreRXIL — triple s. (@sportshopsleep) July 6, 2024

https://twitter.com/themrd81/status/1809685366628344091

So, who is Jordan, and how does he know so much? Well, according to San Diego Magazine, he’s a native of Southern California who was born near LA and grew up in nearby Victorville before moving with his family to San Diego-adjacent Oceanside. Per the New York Times, he originally had dreams of baseball stardom — however, due to his awkward nature, he never received any college offers, so after community college, he transferred to UC Riverside, hoping to make its team as a walk-on. He earned a scholarship (which was a good thing, because he only had enough money for one partial tuition payment and slept in his car for a while), but the pandemic derailed his hopes.

After working a string of fast food jobs, he took a swing at building a TikTok following after his older brother saw some viral success. His content consisted — at least at first — of what the Times describes as “uncontroversial — or playfully controversial — topics,” while talking into his phone, pointed at a mirror, zooming in and out to emphasize his points. The notebook made an appearance a couple of years ago, and has become a staple of his content profile since. And as he grows in stature, so too do the guest cameos; in one video, Kevin Hart pops in unannounced to have a jovial argument with the content creator.

He naturally plays coy about just where all those recipes come from, but it’s probably safe to assume he took a few things home from those jobs. Now, if only he can get people to stop asking him to rap.