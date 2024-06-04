Method Man had a busy weekend for himself to kick off June. With Redman by his side, the duo had a pair of performances this past weekend with the first being at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and the second being at Hot97’s Summer Jam in Long Island, New York. The former seemed to go without issue, but the latter left Method Man with a sour taste in his mouth. Hours after completing the Summer Jam performance, Method took to Instagram to say that he will “never” perform at the festival again.

“Not our crowd at all,” he wrote after the performance at UBS Arena. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

Method Man and Redman appeared on the Summer Jam lineup alongside Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Offset, Sleepy Hallow, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata), and Tee Grizzley who are all artists that entered the hip-hop game at least two decades after Method Man’s peak in it. So, in his defense, his gripe with the “generational gap” at the festival is absolutely warranted. This gap was presumably not felt at The Roots Picnic where artists from all decade, past and present, were included in the lineup.

You can view Method Man’s comments in the image above.