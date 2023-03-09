Who Is Opening Ella Mai’s ‘The Heart On My Sleeve Tour?’

Last year, Ella Mai unveiled her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The deluxe edition is out now, and she’s preparing to bring those songs to the road with the aptly titled Heart On My Sleeve Tour, beginning on March

The opener is Thuy, an LA-based singer known for her hit “Universe.”

On Instagram, she wrote in the announcement: “IM SPEECHLESS!!! i’m so honored to be opening up for the angel @ellamai!!!!!! i’ve always been such a fan of u and it’s such an insane full circle moment to be your special guest on your HOMS TOUR!!!!”

In our 2020 interview with Thuy, she discussed her aspirations with music.

“I love creating a storyline. I feel like ‘X’s And O’s’ and ‘Distance Between Us,’ for example, tie into the story of I Hope You See This of closing out that chapter of like that bad relationship or leaving people in the past and that’s kind of like what ‘X’s And O’s’ is about, just like leaving people, whether it’s the non-believers or whether it’s a toxic ex, in the past and I feel like the whole deluxe is really just like closing out that chapter of my life.”

Find all of Mai’s upcoming tour dates here.