Who Is The Opener On Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location Tour?’

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour is officially underway. The tour started last Thursday, January 26, at the Las Vegas House Of Blues and has 24 dates remaining as of this writing. If you haven’t already got your tickets, I’d suggest you get a move on, as this could be the last opportunity fans have to catch Lennox on tour.

Even though Ari says it’ll be her last tour, it’ll be many fans’ first opportunity to check out her opener, Alex Vaughn, live. Vaughn, who is signed to LVRN, released her debut project The Hurtbook late last year. It was warmly received by those in the know, so it might be worth getting on the bandwagon now. LVRN has proven to be a successful talent incubator — see: 6lack, DRAM, and Summer Walker — so her star will almost certainly continue to rise.

this is so insane! i’m so overjoyed like—🥲💖 if we’re sold out in your city come to a new city bc y not!?@AriLennox ✨ 🔗: https://t.co/qt2aTUnmXy pic.twitter.com/6esCvCcpyi — ALEX VAUGHN (@alexvaughn) January 19, 2023

Check out the remaining dates for the Age/Sex/Location Tour below.

02/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/09/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/11/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

02/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit

02/16/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

02/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

02/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

02/22/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

02/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/27/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/02/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/04/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/07/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/08/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/16/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28/2023 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre