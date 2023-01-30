Who Is The Opener On Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location Tour?’

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour is officially underway. The tour started last Thursday, January 26, at the Las Vegas House Of Blues and has 24 dates remaining as of this writing. If you haven’t already got your tickets, I’d suggest you get a move on, as this could be the last opportunity fans have to catch Lennox on tour.
Even though Ari says it’ll be her last tour, it’ll be many fans’ first opportunity to check out her opener, Alex Vaughn, live. Vaughn, who is signed to LVRN, released her debut project The Hurtbook late last year. It was warmly received by those in the know, so it might be worth getting on the bandwagon now. LVRN has proven to be a successful talent incubator — see: 6lack, DRAM, and Summer Walker — so her star will almost certainly continue to rise.
Check out the remaining dates for the Age/Sex/Location Tour below.
02/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/09/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/11/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
02/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit
02/16/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
02/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
02/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
02/22/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
02/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/27/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/02/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/04/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
03/07/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/08/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/16/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28/2023 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre