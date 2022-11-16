Fans have applied the pressure and Ari Lennox has listened. At long last, Lennox has announced the tour dates in support of her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location.

The Age/Sex/Location tour will kick off at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas in January, and span over several dates across the US before concluding in Lennox’s hometown of Washington, DC at Howard Theatre at the end of March.

Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, November 18.

Check out the tour dates below.

01/26/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

01/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/29/2023 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

02/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/09/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/11/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

02/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit

02/16/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

02/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

02/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

02/22/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

02/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/27/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/02/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/04/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/07/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/08/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/16/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28/2023 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre