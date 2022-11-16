Fans have applied the pressure and Ari Lennox has listened. At long last, Lennox has announced the tour dates in support of her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location.
The Age/Sex/Location tour will kick off at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas in January, and span over several dates across the US before concluding in Lennox’s hometown of Washington, DC at Howard Theatre at the end of March.
Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, November 18.
Check out the tour dates below.
01/26/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
01/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/29/2023 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
02/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/09/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/11/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
02/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit
02/16/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
02/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
02/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
02/22/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
02/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/27/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/02/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/04/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
03/07/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/08/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/16/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28/2023 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre