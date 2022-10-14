Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Jazmine Sullivan returns with “Stand Up,” a new track from the upcoming movie Till and Jamila Woods shared her first solo single since 2020 with “Boundaries.” Ari Lennox unveiled a video for her Age/Sex/Location highlight, “POF” and SZA returned with updates about her long-awaited sophomore album. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Joyce Wrice — Motive On her new EP Motive, Joyce Wrice shows that she can do it all. The West Coast singer teamed up with Kaytranada who supplied production for three of the project’s five songs. Led by “Iced Tea,” Wrice dances and glides over groovy and funky production for a brief body of work that gives listeners another reason to love the rising singer. Rory, Pink Sweats & Sinead Harnett — “Don’t Go” Rory Farrell, from the Rory & Mal Podcast, takes another step towards his upcoming project with his latest single, “Don’t Go.” After sharing songs with Alex Isley, Shelley, Raahiim, and Shantal May, Rory calls on singers Pink Sweats and Sinead Harnett for a record that captures a plea from two lovers who want each other to continue their relationship despite their frustrations.

Elaine — “Fading Away” Prior to the end of last month, it’d been a while since Elaine delivered music to her growing fan base. After the success of her 2020 EP Elements, Elaine went back to work and we’re now seeing what she crafted during that period. After last month’s “Deja Vu,” she’s back with “Fading Away,” a passionate record that discusses her pain from love and her decision to walk away from it. Alex Vaughn — The Hurtbook At the beginning of this year, Alex Vaughn was introduced as the latest signee to the talented LVRN roster. In the year’s final months, she returns with her major-label debut project The Hurtbook. True to its name, Vaughn delivers eight songs that display the hurt, tears, and frustrating moments in romance, all of which are supported by her elegant voice and sharp writing.

Phabo — “Scorpio Moon (A Colors Show)” A little under than three months after sharing his Before I Let Her Go EP, Phabo set out on a North American tour but it hasn’t stopped him from sharing new music. During a recent appearance on A Colors Show, Phabo debuted his newest single “Scorpio Moon” which reflects on a past relationship while showcasing one’s hope for their love to be re-established. RINI — “Selfish” Feat. BEAM It took a little over a year, but RINI is back with new music. He returns with “Selfish,” a thumping record that accounts for being romantically involved with someone who doesn’t care too much about their partner and their feelings. The new single also comes after he released his debut album Constellations arrived last fall.

Black Sherif — The Villain I Never Was Over the course of the last year, Ghanaian afrobeats singer Black Sherif gained increased traction for himself through records like “Kwaku The Traveller” and “Second Sermon” which was remixed by Burna Boy. At long last, he delivers his debut album The Villain I Never Was which presents the trials and tribulations he experienced in life. “It took me everything to give life to this body,” Sherif said about the project.“The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.” Amaria BB — “Live Some Life” Feat. Ding Dong Jamaican-English singer Amaria BB kicked off her 2022 year with her What’s Done In The Dark EP, an effort highlighted by “Cheaters” and “Secrets.” It remains to be seen how she’ll end the year, but she prepares to close 2022 with her latest single “Live Some Life” alongside rapper Ding Dong.

Maya B — “Bad” Feat. Omeretta The Great After dropping B[1] in the spring of 2021, Maya B is back in action with her unapologetic and femme new single, “Bad,” and she brings rising Atlanta rapper Omeretta The Great along for the ride. “There’s nothing that I love more than seeing girls win and seeing them stand in their power,” Maya B says about the new song. “‘BAD’ is that sentiment exactly with a hint of dark sexy fun. I’ve made so much mute moody music in the past but I feel like all that’s left for me now is to just have fun. Samaria — Didn’t Start With You Fresh out of the Bay Area, singer Samaria delivers Didn’t Start With You, her first project since 2019. It bears six songs and a feature from Tone Stith to its name for an EP that showcases the multifaceted range of a strong woman’s emotions. In the words of Samaria, Didn’t Start With You is a product of “overthinking, Casamigos, and Fireball” for a project that painfully bids goodbye to a past love.