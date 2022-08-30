Rappers get compared to superheroes all the time. But one rapper, in particular, might just be getting the opportunity to become a superhero for real — or at least, to play one on TV. Recently, it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion had been cast in Marvel’s new superhero comedy show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law . When stunt performer Marche Day updated her listing on stuntpoc.com to include being a stunt double for Megan Thee Stallion in She-Hulk, she joined a long list of Marvel cast members who inadvertently leaked casting news which includes Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland . So…

Who Will Megan Thee Stallion Play In She-Hulk?

As of now, Megan’s role remains a closely-guarded secret, much like the surprise cameos from John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and Anson Mount reprising Black Bolt ahead of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. She might not even be playing a superhero — or villain — as even innocent bystanders or stars playing themselves in movies and television shows can require stunt doubles when rubble is flying around or things are being set on fire. For what it’s worth, at 5’10”, Megan would have made a great Titania, but that role has already been filled by the equally statuesque Jameela Jamil, who recently proved why stars often need stunt doubles with an NSFW injury. Of course, in the comics, Titania is a member of a supervillain group called The Grapplers, which includes a number of imposing beauties whose roles Meg could fill such as Cowgirl, Gladiatrix, and Poundcakes.

On the bright side, we likely won’t have to wait very long to find out; new She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere every Thursday on Disney Plus, and the show will have nine episodes.