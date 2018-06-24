Marvel

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all aflutter with the first Ant-Man and the Wasp reactions, Sony’s partnership with Marvel Studios received a boost in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland’s latest Instagram post. The 22-year-old British actor’s penchant for leaking plot details during press tours is already the stuff of legend, so it seems Sony and Marvel have decided to put Holland’s notoriety to good use. How? By having him “leak” the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel’s title.

“I wanted to apologize because there’s no real revelations coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2,” Holland said in the short video he posted. “I don’t know much about it. I’m a little confused because I died, so I don’t really know how it all comes into play. But I do know that I got the new script. I’m super excited to read it and it’s going to be great. Spider-Man 2, let’s do this!” Of course, when Holland mentioned the script, he held up an iPad with the sequel’s official logo on it, which read, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A play on Homecoming‘s title, Far From Home seemingly reflects what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed in April. “We film in London,” he said. “We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.” Aside from the sequel’s global setting and the potential casting of Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, however, little is known about what Far From Home entails. (For example, how Spidey comes back to life following Infinity War.)

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)