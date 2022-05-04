2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees React To Being Selected

This morning, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2022 inductees, which features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon. As the news has made the rounds, some of the honorees have taken to social media to offer reactions.

Shortly after the news was shared, Ritchie wrote, “Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees! #RockHall2022.” Duran Duran also shared a video filmed shortly after being informed of their induction, in which they express how “honored and thrilled and happy” they are.

Benatar, alongside husband and longtime musical partner Neil Giraldo, also offered a statement, writing, “We are thrilled and humbled to become part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame family. Thank you to everyone who voted especially the fans and congratulations to all the other inductees.” Annie Lennox of Eurythmics has yet to offer a reaction of her own but she did retweet some, including a message from an apparently official (but not Twitter-verified) Eurythmics account.

Parton has yet to offer a reaction, but a few days ago, after previously rejecting her nomination, she did note what she’d do if she did get inducted, saying, “Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I would accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max at a later date.