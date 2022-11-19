Why Is Brockhampton Breaking Up?

Brockhampton is going out with a bang. In addition to their much anticipated seventh album, The Family, the rap group released a surprise eighth album called TM today (November 18). Tomorrow, the group will perform their final show at The Fonda in Los Angeles.

While this may be their last show as a group, Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract has assured us that there’s no bad blood between him and his bandmates. Last year, upon the announcement of the band’s eventual disbandment, Abstract took to Twitter to reiterate that Brockhampton still has last for each other, and their break-up won’t mean that this is the last you hear of them/

“we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” said Abstract. “we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite”

In an interview with GQ, Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani hinted that the other members may pursue solo projects.

“…at a certain point, people deserve to give their lives to themselves,” said Hemnani. “So it feels like it’s time to let everyone just spread their wings and do the things that they want to do. Being in a group, I love it so much, but there’s also compromise. And I think everyone kind of deserves the shot to do what they want—no compromises.”

Fans unable to make Brockhampton’s final show via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

The Family and TM are out now via Question Everything and RCA Records. Stream them both here.