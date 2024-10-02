“I don’t beef wack n****s! We all know he’s wack! No talent! [eagle emoji],” Wizkid wrote in response to fan who said, “So if you no beef @davido your song won’t sell ??” Wizkid also addressed a recent interaction between him and Davido at a club, writing, “Want what? He looks for me everywhere I go like a fan boy he his! This was an event for one of my Dj’s Skyla in Lagos! We no invite dem!” With all that being said, why does Wizkid have been with Davido?

Wizkid is in album mode, as the Nigerian star promised his next album Morayo is on the way, but the upcoming campaign hasn’t stopped the singer from lashing out at a fellow afrobeats star. Over the past day, Wizkid has sent out several tweets directed at Davido , starting with one that read, “P*ssy boys dropping mids again! [heart and eagle emoji].” That post came a short time after Davido took to social media to tease an upcoming song . Just in case you’re not too sure that Wizkid’s tweet was directed at Davido, Wizkid made his feelings about Davido clear in later posts.

Why Does Wizkid Have Beef With Davido?

Both Davido and Wizkid have had issues with each other for a decade now. Back in 2014, sent out a tweet that read, “I already killed NY!! London 26th Sept!! Manchester 28th sept!!! Big surprise!! Still proper shows!! proper venues!!! #f*ckboysuckad*ck!!” Many believed the tweet was directed at Davido, and though Wizkid denied it in an interview with radio host Olisa Dibua, Davido later said that he felt that the tweet was directed at him in a separate interview with Dibua.

Things stayed quiet for a few years, but heated up once again after Davido said the “pon pon” sound — an afrobeats subgenre that blends highlife and dancehall — was most popular at the time while other sounds were “less.” This was taken as a swipe at Wizkid, who had recently dropped his third album Sound From The Other Side. Wizkid later responded on Twitter, writing, “My people make una remember to say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice.” The tweet essentially says that Davido’s close ties to the American music culture won’t hide his “frog voice.”

In 2018, during an interview with Native Magazine, Davido revealed that he and Wizkid squashed their beef after admitting that things “got physical between our camps.” It appeared as if things would stay that way going forward as both artists appeared as guest acts at one another’s concerts — first with Wizkid appearing at Davido’s 30 BG concert and then with Davido popping out at Wizkid’s Eko Hotel Concert.

For the next few years, things seemed to be good between Davido and Wizkid, outside of some fan-fueled issues (something Davido ssaid was behind him adn Wizkid’s beef during a 2023 Drink Champs interview). After the tragic death of Davido’s son in 2022, Wizkid delayed his fifth album More Love, Less Ego as tribute to Davido’s loss. Wizkid later announced that he and Davido would go on a tour following the release of More Love, Less Ego. Davido and Wizkid closed 2023 on good terms, as a Davido excitedly announced Wizkid’s S2 EP on Twitter, but the good times quickly came to an end at the turn of the year.

After dropping his remix to Kizz Daniel’s “Twe Twe,” Davido tweeted, “We no dey do ‘it will grow on u’ for here … [We don’t do ‘it will grow on u’ here…],” a message that fans believed was a diss toward Wizkid. In April 2024, Davido and Wizkid’s beef was back in full swing after a Wizkid rant resulted in him calling legendary Nigerian afrobeats producer Don Jazzy an “influencer.” Wizkid also mocked Davido by posting a video of him crying in response to fans who begged him to release new music.

Later that day, Davido responded, writing, “Dem no know ur gbedu again [They don’t know your music anymore].” Things took a turn for the worse when Wizkid replied, writing, “U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer songwriter go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well.” Davido would go on to call Wizkid “delusional” and a “sick man” before adding that he “stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of USD of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again.” Wizkid later claimed that he could “retire today and you are still not on my level,” adding that Davido is “an influencer with a songwriter.”

That brings us to this week’s war of words between Wizkid and Davido. This time around, it’s mostly Wizkid doing the talking as Davido has yet to respond. The reason for Wizkid’s latest disses at Davido is unknown, but you can view all of his insults at the fellow afrobeats star in the tweets below.

Pussy boys dropping mids again! ❤️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 1, 2024

I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent! 🦅 https://t.co/LrLnllkNng — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 1, 2024

Our mama don leave us ! 😎❤️🦅 https://t.co/XljzbaFPhs — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 2, 2024

E no go better for davido and him feelings! ❤️🦅 https://t.co/2hEyaLdduz — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 2, 2024