Why Did Doja Cat Promise To Flash Her Breasts Two Years Ago?

Doja Cat sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this week after her 27th birthday when she asked her followers on Twitter to send her a revealing photo she took during her masquerade-themed party in Los Angeles. In the photo in question, Doja poses with some of her famous friends but while many of the attendees, which included Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Dreezy, and more, wore some pretty risque ensembles, Doja herself trumps them all by going completely topless.

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard — halloween woman (@DojaCat) May 6, 2020

Among the awed responses were a number of tweets with comments such as “You’re 2 years late but we finally got here.” These, of course, were not-so-subtle references a May 2020 tweet from Doja in which she told followers, “I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard.” There was, however, a catch: Her surprise hit song, “Say So,” needed to go No. 1 on the Hot 100.

It eventually did, but in the aftermath, Doja laughed off her NSFW promise on Instagram Live, saying, “I’m nasty with it. I’m extra nasty with it, with a side of scam scam. I’m on my pirate sh*t right now, man. I’m f*cking ruthless. If I say I’m gonna show boobs, just know, I’m not gonna show boobs. And I’m okay with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick — which I won’t — if I do, just know motherf*cker, I am not being serious. It’s a lie. You know, what you gonna do?”

To be fair, only the most credulous rubes on the planet could possibly have thought she’d actually follow through, but unfortunately, the world is full of those. Just a couple of weeks later, Doja got thrashed on Twitter when she was accused of participating in racist chat rooms on TinyChat and a very old, experimental song of hers processing her own identity confusion resurfaced. Since then, though, she’s become an even bigger star, as the majority of fans shrugged off the accusations as a case of obvious sour grapes. At least those disappointed suckers got a consolation prize this week — even if it did take a few years to get it.