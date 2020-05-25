Doja Cat Offers An Apology After Controversial Videos Resurfaced

Doja Cat found herself in some hot water over the weekend after controversial videos and songs from her past surfaced. The material in question included videos of her using racial slurs in Tinychat conversations and a 2015 song named after a racial slur used by members of the alt-right. Now, Doja has offered an apology.

She shared a message on Instagram, noting that she “shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites,” and saying that the aforementioned song was an attempt to “flip [the word’s] meaning,” but ultimately called it a “bad decision.” She wrote:

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music. I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

Read Doja’s full message above and below.