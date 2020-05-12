Doja Cat Addresses The NSFW ‘Say So’ Promise She Made Her Fans

Last week, Doja Cat knew that “Say So” (and its Nicki Minaj-featuring remix) had a chance to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. So, she compelled her fans to stream the song with a simple and risqué promise, tweeting, “If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard.” She followed up the next day, “These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys. Stream say so !!!!!!!”

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard — BIG DENIS (@DojaCat) May 6, 2020

These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys. Stream say so !!!!!!! https://t.co/UHQ7ET7xq2 — BIG DENIS (@DojaCat) May 7, 2020

Sure enough, “Say So” has hit No. 1, so it is time to see if Doja was joking about exposing herself, or if she was actually being serious. It turns out, unsurprisingly, that Doja never really intended to show off her breasts, really hard or otherwise.

After it was revealed that “Say So” topped the Hot 100, Doja hopped on Instagram Live and told her fans, “I’m nasty with it. I’m extra nasty with it, with a side of scam scam. I’m on my pirate sh*t right now, man. I’m f*cking ruthless. If I say I’m gonna show boobs, just know, I’m not gonna show boobs. And I’m okay with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick — which I won’t — if I do, just know motherf*cker, I am not being serious. It’s a lie. You know, what you gonna do?”

Even Minaj got in on the joke by joining the droves of fans waiting for some skin, as she tweeted, “What time r u showing ur boobs?”

Meanwhile, one fan hilariously documented this whole saga, so check that out below.