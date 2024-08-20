Futurist hip-hop pioneer Will.I.Am has long harbored an interest in the applications of cutting-edge tech for the music world, and his latest endeavor blends generative AI with radio. RAiDiO.FYI is the new music service Will launched on his FYI app which not only curates a personalized playlist for its users but also allows users to converse with digital DJs about “anything,” from the music being played to the weather. Consider it an upgrade on Will’s SiriusXM show Will.i.am Presents The FYI Show, which was already co-hosted by an AI DJ, Qd.pi.

Will told Billboard he was inspired to create the service after appearing on a radio show and realizing, “The request line has always been always been awesome for radio with when the callers get to call in and talk to the DJ or talk to the guests, but they’re limited to one person at a time. And then after the broadcast, you couldn’t talk to the host.” In the case of RAiDiO.FYI, the host will be individualized to the listener, so that wouldn’t be a problem.

You can get access RAiDiO.FYI through the FYI app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

Disclaimer: Will.I.Am is a partner in Uproxx Studios.