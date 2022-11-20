Roddy Ricch 2022 Wireless Fest
Will Roddy Ricch Go On Tour After 'Feed Tha Streets III?'

Roddy Ricch unleashed Feed Tha Streets III on Friday (November 18), dropping “Twin” featuring Lil Durk and surprising for Los Angeles grocery shoppers to bolster his mixtape’s arrival. The 15-track project came days after Roddy completed his two-month stint as the opener on Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Tour.

“His impressive set illustrated the effectiveness of simplicity, highlighted the breadth of his talents, and proved that he’s more than ready to be headlining arenas on his own,” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote of Roddy while reviewing the final Twelve Carat show at LA’s Crypto.com Arena last Wednesday, November 15. He added, “By the time he strolled off the stage — after playing ‘Ballin” rather than ‘The Box,’ which seems an odd choice, but I get it if he’s tired of that one after all this time — I wanted nothing more than for him to come back and do an encore.”

Will Roddy headline his own Feed Tha Streets III supporting tour? There has not been an announcement, so the answer for now is no. But that could (and probably will) change after Roddy has time to recover from supporting Post.

In the meantime, fans can see Roddy perform the Sunday Night Football halftime show tonight (November 20) at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

