Roddy Ricch is finally ready to drop his long-anticipated third album, Feed Tha Streets 3, which will be the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series.

After taking a brief hiatus following the release of his sophomore project, Live Life Fast, the Compton rapper has been cooking up tons of new music for his fans to enjoy this year. This past summer, Ricch released a three-track EP titled The Big 3, which features the single “Real Talk,” produced by J. Holt and his long-time collaborator, DJ Mustard.

Later in the month, he would go on to release a few singles, such as “Stop Breathing” and “Aston Martin Truck,” the latter with an accompanying video.

“The Box” rapper revealed that his third album, Feed Tha Streets 3, is set to release later this month, right on time for Thanksgiving. Ricch unveiled the cover art for the upcoming project back in October, calling it “a gift” to his fans.

“FEED THA STREETS 3 11/18,” he wrote. “MY GIFT TO YOU.”

The album’s tracklist and features haven’t been revealed yet, but are expected to come soon.

Feed Tha Streets 3 is out 11/18 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

