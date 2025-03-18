Will Smith has come a long way from his time growing up in West Philadelphia. Hell, the Bad Boys star has even made tremendous strides outside of his career as a musician. But, later this month Smith will step back into hip-hop with the release of his upcoming studio album, Based On A True Story.

Today (March 17), Will Smith revealed that to support the forthcoming body of work he will embark on a string of international show as part of his Based On A True Story Tour–his first-ever headlining run.

“I’M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises ;-) All these years, I’ve NEVER done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!!”

The Based On A True Story Tour pre-sale is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Based on availability a general sale will follow on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. Continue below to view the performance schedule and official tour poster.