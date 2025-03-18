Will Smith has come a long way from his time growing up in West Philadelphia. Hell, the Bad Boys star has even made tremendous strides outside of his career as a musician. But, later this month Smith will step back into hip-hop with the release of his upcoming studio album, Based On A True Story.
Today (March 17), Will Smith revealed that to support the forthcoming body of work he will embark on a string of international show as part of his Based On A True Story Tour–his first-ever headlining run.
“I’M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises ;-) All these years, I’ve NEVER done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!!”
The Based On A True Story Tour pre-sale is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Based on availability a general sale will follow on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. Continue below to view the performance schedule and official tour poster.
Will Smith 2025 Tour Dates: Based On A True Story Tour
06/25 — Rabat, MA @ Mawazine
06/28 — Le Barcarès, FR @ Les Déferlantes Festival *
07/03 — Gran Canaria, ES @ Granca Live Fest *
07/12 — Wolfsburg, DE @ Sommerfestival der Autostadt *
07/13 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *
07/15 — Hannover, DE @ Gilde Parkbühne
07/18 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
07/19 — Berne, CH @ Gurtenfestival *
07/23 — Nyon, CH @ Paléo Festival *
07/25 — Massa, IT @ BIG ART Festival *
07/26 — Marbella, ES @ Starlite Occident
07/31 — Orange, FR @ POSITIV Festival *
08/01 — Orange, FR @ POSITIV Festival *
08/02 — Monte Carlo @ Salle des Étoiles
08/05 — Braine -le-Comte, BE @ Ronquières Festival *
08/07 — Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest *
08/09 — Almeria, ES @ Dreambeach Festival *
08/15 — St. Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival *
08/17 — Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/22 — Drammen, NO @ Ypsilon Festival *
08/24 — Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
08/25 — Cardiff, UK @ Bute Park
08/27 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
08/28 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
08/30 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
09/02 — Paris, FR @ Zénith
* – festival appearance
Based On A True Story is out 3/28 via Rave In The Wasteland/SLANG. Find more information here.