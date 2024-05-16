badboys
The First ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Reactions Are Calling The Film ‘A Total Blast’

Movies are made to entertain! It’s exactly why there are so many Shrek sequels. So, yes, even though all the sequels, reboots and revivals have been popping up on the scene, as long as someone enjoys it, the movie is serving its intended purpose. Nobody specifically asked for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but it has been gifted to us despite all of the setbacks, so we might as well take it.

The fourth installment in the franchise brings back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives who must investigate when their late Captain is posthumously being accused of working with a drug cartel. Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig and Paola Núñez also star.

The sequel is set to hit theaters on June 7th, but early screeners took place across the country last night, so we finally have a little bit of insight on the sequel. Turns out, it’s a lot of fun, which is exactly what we want from a movie called Bad Boys.

People who attended the screening are praising the flick for being “a total blast” and the funniest film yet. Here’s what they are saying:

Even the movie’s stars were out and about having a good time:

Remember: a movie theater is the only place where it is okay to take candy from strangers.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7th.

