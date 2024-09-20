Has anyone else noticed that there seems to be an increase in the sheer volume of musical biography films lately? Just in the past year, we’ve had Bob Marley: One Love, Back To Black, and Maestro, and looking forward, there are films in development about The Beatles, Pharrell, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, and Linda Ronstadt.

But hopefully, you’re not all biopicked out, because another name has been added to that list, and it’s one to actually get excited about: Queen Latifah. According to Deadline, an upcoming biopic about the Kennedy Center honoree co-produced by Will Smith will be the first of a slew of hip-hop-focused bio films from Flavor Unit Entertainment (Latifah’s production company), Westbrook Studios (Smith’s), and Jesse Collins Entertainment (which produced The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story).

Latifah and Smith have a long history together, as noted by both in their press release about the project, including the 1989 Grammys boycott that forced the Recording Academy to truly acknowledge hip-hop in its annual award show. “We all came into this industry together and Hip-Hop has shaped each and every one of us,” said Latifah. “Hip-Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Smith echoed. “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.”

Latifah’s previous production credits include films about Salt-N-Pepa and The Clark Sisters.