It’s shaping up to be a big week for Willow. This Friday (October 7), she will drop her new album, COPINGMECHANISM, and then will perform on Saturday Night Live the following day (October 8).

This past April, Willow appeared on SNL alongside Camila Cabello, joining her in a performance of “Psychofreak” from her album, Familia. In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Willow admitted she’s feeling nervous in the days leading up to her second SNL appearance of the year.

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on SNL twice in one year, five months apart,” she said. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously, because being with Camila, a really, really good friend of mine, there’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage. But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also sh*tting my pants, slightly.”

Brendan Gleeson, who is starring in the upcoming film, The Banshees of Inisherin, is set to host this Saturday’s episode of SNL/

COPINGMECHANISM arrives 10/7 via MSFTSMusic and Roc Nation. Pre-save it here.