Ahead of his upcoming album, Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform his latest single, “Memory Lane.” The song is a far departure from the stoner rap with which he first stepped onto the scene about 15 years ago, and a more emotional cut, on which he reflects on a past relationship.

The song’s three verses are rapped, but the chorus is completely vocal-driven, as he sings, “When the days turn to nights, I keep thinking ’bout you moving on / Makes me wonder if you hear this song / Would you right the way that we went wrong?”

Not much is known about the album, however, producer Hitmaka confirmed via Instagram that he produced five of the album’s tracks.

“New @wizkhalifa Album July 29,” he said. “Got a 5 piece on here. Always fun making music wit ya brothers!!”

Later this month, Wiz will hit the road with Logic on the Vinyl Days tour, along with DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd The God.

Check out the performance of “Memory Lane” above.

Multiverse is out 7/29 via Taylor Gang Entertainment and Asylum. Pre-save it here.

