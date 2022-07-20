Logic‘s latest album, Vinyl Days, marks the end of an eight-year journey with Def Jam. In a recent episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the rapper detailed the creative process behind the album. Most notably, he shared that the album was recorded in less than two weeks.

“I made that album in 12 days so I could get off Def Jam,” he revealed. “That’s my favorite part — I’m off Def Jam. I made that album so I could leave, and guess what? I left them with some of the dopest sh*t I could give them. It’s not like I just wiped my ass. What am I excited about? I’m excited to be independent, I’m excited to do my thing.”

As a newly independent artist, Logic is looking forward to making music without having to deal with any of the politics of a major label. Although it seems he couldn’t wait to put Def Jam behind him, Logic insists that there is no bad between him and the iconic hip-hop label.

“I’m really happy to know that I represented and low-key was the face of the label — one of the illest hip-hop labels of all time — and that I sold millions and millions of records and gave them billions and billions of streams,” he said, “and that it was a good partnership. And I couldn’t be happier to get the f*ck out.”

Check out the full episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive (if you must) above.