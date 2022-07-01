DJ Drama Seeks Longevity With Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, And Capella Grey On ‘Forever’

For the past few years, DJ Drama’s work has come through supporting another artist. Most recently, he served as a host on Tyler The Creator’s sixth album Call Me If You Get Lost which was modeled after Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. The project went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, giving Drama his first Grammy. Elsewhere, Drama helped bring the careers of Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert to new heights as both artists are signed to Drama’s Generation Now label which was co-founded with Don Cannon.

Prior to the aforementioned instances, there was a point when DJ Drama was releasing his own albums as the last one, Quality Street Music 2, arrived back in 2016. It appears that Drama might have a new body of work on the way as he returns with “Forever” alongside Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey. The records speak about establishing longevity in their careers, and this gets accomplished through verses from Fabolous, Benny, and Jim while Capella took care of the song’s hook.

The record also stands as Drama’s first single as a lead artist since 2019’s “Nasty” with Moneybagg Yo and Pnb Rock.

You can listen to “Forever” in the video above.

