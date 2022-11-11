On the heels of his new album, More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid has shared the video for his latest single, “2 Sugar.”

On the song, which features Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, the latter seeks for her flame to be straightforward with her, singing, “Got a bag full of feeling / And a house full of regret /This baggage is conflicting, no plane / Don’t mean to digress.”

Wizkid joins in, singing, “Man I fight my own demons / Keep the bad energy gone / Play with no time when you see us / We got the right energy on / Burst to the rhythm, nothing long.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Wizkid and Starr are seen dancing in a mansion, filled with beautiful works of arts and luxury decor.

Though Afrofusion is on a global rise, and Wizkid is one of the most recognizable voices in the genre, he admitted in an interview with The Guardian that he is still adjusting to fame.

“Most of the time, I don’t want cameras in my face,” he said. “But I understand why I have to. That’s one of the things I still battle with. I just want to live a normal life.”

Check out the video for “2 Sugar” above.

More Love, Less Ego is out now via RCA. Stream it here.