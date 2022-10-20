Wizkid is having a massive year. He’ll be playing Madison Square Garden next month, and he released his first single of the year, which is called “Bad To Me.” Today, he gave that song a charismatic, colorful video.

In the video, the groovy track prompts all different kinds of dance moves, with Wizkid taking the stage and making his audience cheer and move along with him. It somehow makes the song even more infectious than it already is.

It also builds up hype for Wizkid’s next album, even though it doesn’t yet have a release date. However, he has been teasing it on social media. “Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London!” he wrote in a tweet. “For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album.” Fans are hoping that will happen before the end of the year. He previously revealed that the album would be titled More Love, Less Ego.

In September, the singer received praise from Kanye West, who shared “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems on Instagram. He deemed the “Best song in the history of music to date,” which was alongside tracks by Beyonce, DJ Khaled, and The Game.

Watch the video for “Bad To Me” above.