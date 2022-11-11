Wizkid has been hyping up the release of More Love, Less Ego with charismatic music videos, enticing singles, and revealing the collaborators, which include Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more. The album is finally out today, and fans are reacting with pure excitement and appreciation.

The responses to More Love, Less Ego have proved that the record was worth the wait. There are lots of goat emojis. One fan wrote, “Instead of going for straight hits or bangers, WIZKID has gone for serious melodies, catchy hooks, incredible beats and sexy lyrics. He went for replay factor of quality music over flashy & glossy records. 👏🏿👏🏿 master stroke #WizKid #MoreLoveLessEgo #mlle.”

Instead of going for straight hits or bangers , WIZKID has gone for serious melodies , catchy hooks , incredible beats and sexy lyrics . He went for replay factor of quality music over flashy & glossy records . 👏🏿👏🏿 master stroke #WizKid #MoreLoveLessEgo #mlle — Adesope.olajide (@adesope_olajide) November 11, 2022

One user wrote that “other artists should learn from Wizkid, the art of making an album” when it comes to “productions, song arrangement, target audience, features & marketing.”

Other artists should learn from Wizkid, the art of making an album. The productions, song arrangement, target audience, features & marketing. You don't have to release multiple singles before an album, it will drop the listens/streams. Wizkid is a cheat code ❤🇳🇬 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 11, 2022

“Nah, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album is full of so much good vibes,” another shared. “Man created a really beautiful project!”

Nah, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album is full of so much good vibes. Man created a really beautiful project! — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) November 11, 2022

Find more tweets about the More Love, Less Ego below, including some quality memes. It’s a good thing fans are enjoying the album considering the singer is set to headline New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in just a few days.

Sir Wizkid go drop album, to pick the best song go still turn fight among fans He’s that good 🐐💜 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) November 11, 2022