Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Album Receives Unanimous Love From Fans Near And Far

Wizkid has been hyping up the release of More Love, Less Ego with charismatic music videos, enticing singles, and revealing the collaborators, which include Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more. The album is finally out today, and fans are reacting with pure excitement and appreciation.

The responses to More Love, Less Ego have proved that the record was worth the wait. There are lots of goat emojis. One fan wrote, “Instead of going for straight hits or bangers, WIZKID has gone for serious melodies, catchy hooks, incredible beats and sexy lyrics. He went for replay factor of quality music over flashy & glossy records. 👏🏿👏🏿 master stroke #WizKid #MoreLoveLessEgo #mlle.”

One user wrote that “other artists should learn from Wizkid, the art of making an album” when it comes to “productions, song arrangement, target audience, features & marketing.”

“Nah, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album is full of so much good vibes,” another shared. “Man created a really beautiful project!”

Find more tweets about the More Love, Less Ego below, including some quality memes. It’s a good thing fans are enjoying the album considering the singer is set to headline New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in just a few days.

