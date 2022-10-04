Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. DRAM announced his new album What Had Happened Was and released his “Let Me See Your Phone” single while Kaash Paige and 6lack shared an astronomical video for their “Miss My Dawgs” single. Brent Faiyaz showcases his latest struggles with love in his “All Mine” video and Burna Boy displayed the joyous side of life with his “It’s Plenty” visual. Elsewhere, Joyce Wrice released her “Ice Tea” video and announced her Kaytranada-produced Motive EP. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Ciara & Summer Walker — “Better Thangs” For the latest step in her journey toward her next album, Ciara brings Summer Walker along for the ride on “Better Thangs.” The record arrives with just as much bounce as Ciara’s previous single, “Jump.” Together, Ciara and Summer’s new collab speaks to living your best life day in and day out. DVSN — “What’s Up” Feat. Jagged Edge DVSN began working towards their fourth album back in July with “If I Get Caught.” For their latest act, the R&B duo comprised of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 team up with Jagged Edge for “What’s Up.” The lovelorn song watches Daley work through his feelings of hurt, heartbreak, and regret as he realizes that his ex has fully moved on after their relationship ended.

Dylan Sinclair — “Open (Remix)” Feat. Destin Conrad & Jvck James Dylan Sinclair’s third project No Longer In The Suburbs is not the project to let slip past your ears this year. With a deluxe version on the way, Sinclair gets the ball rolling with a remix of “Open,” one of the project’s highlight records. He recruits singers Destin Conrad and Jvck James who contribute verses of their own to boost the quality of the project. Ye Ali & Jahkoy — “Fyd” Ye Ali’s last project came this spring when he released the deluxe version of Dangerous, an album he released at the end of 2021. His next body of work could be on the horizon, and if that’s the case, he’s off to a great start with his new single, “Fyd.” The track, which is an acronym for “freak you down” and features vocals from Toronto singer Jahkoy, is an uptempo number that the duo uses to confess their feelings about a special woman.

Chxrry22 — The Other Side Chxrry22, who hails from Toronto, steps forward with her debut project The Other Side. With seven songs attached to it, Chxrry22 delivers a truly vulnerable and honest project. “The Other Side is about coming to terms with duality – we all have two sides,” Chxrry22 says about the project. “We can be both the villain and the victim in some story and this is me owning that.” Kenyon Dixon — “Getting Late” After sharing his sixth project Closer earlier this year, Kenyon Dixon’s next move is a deluxe edition of that release. The inviting “Getting Late” is the first off from that project, a warm welcome to a new love interest to “fall through, sip a little red wine to come Vandross grooves.” As for the project itself, Dixon says, “Closer is about me getting as close as possible to the R&B that we love and breaking down the core elements of R&B.”

Ilham — Ilham Last fall, New York singer Ilham made her major-label debut with her “Gang Signs” single. That record turned out to be the lead single from her newly-released self-titled project. The six songs of Ilham bring collaboration with French Montana and Vory as well as sonics that pull elements of R&B, soul, pop, and more. Reggie Becton — “Streets” Reggie Becton’s next project will be his upcoming EP, Sad Boy: Vol. 1. It follows’ 2021 California, and more recently, his “Sway” record which is the lead single for Sad Boy: Vol. 1. Next up is “Streets,” a thumping track that Becton uses to detail his struggle to “leave the streets” and commit to a relationship.

Ayra Starr — “Bloody Samaritan (Remix) Feat. Kelly Rowland It was over a year ago that Ayra Starr dropped off her second project 19 & Dangerous. After firing off collaborations with the likes of Ckay, Skip Marley, and more, Starr is readying a deluxe version of 19 & Dangerous. Set to release on October 14, Starr connects with Kelly Rowland for a remix of “Bloody Samaritan,” and it’s a new take that’s certainly worth the listen. Jawan x Tiffany — “Patience” It was a few years ago that Jawan Harris and Tiffany Evans united as the duo Jawan x Tiffany to give us records like “Finally” and “To Myself.” Ahead of their debut project set to arrive later this year, Jawan x Tiffany return with the sultry “Patience.” The silky track is a perfect song to soundtrack a couple’s moments of bedroom intimacy, and according to the duo, it’s “about that whole experience of building excitement and anticipation for one another, but also hoping that the one you want has enough ‘patience’ to wait and keep their focus on you.”